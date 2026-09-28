Bert Kreischer Says Tom Cruise's Assistants Make His Life Super Easy

Play video content Video: Bert Kreischer Says Tom Cruise’s Team Plans His Entire Life for Him 2 Bears, 1 Cave

Tom Cruise doesn't have to deal with the everyday nuisances us normies are forced to navigate ... Bert Kreischer says Tom's team has his life calculated down to a T.

The comedian talked to Rob Lowe on his "2 Bears, 1 Cave" podcast in an episode published Monday ... and the conversation turned to Tom -- who Rob costarred with in "The Outsiders" way back in the early 1980s.

Bert says he's been told by people in the know that Tom has a guy who edits commercials out of the sporting events he watches when he's working out ... so he only sees the best part of F1 races and soccer matches.

Then, when Tom's getting ready to leave the gym, Bert says someone radios ahead to make sure his food is ready ... or his shower is running -- basically taking the small inconveniences out of daily life.

It's certainly interesting, but not totally surprising ... the super rich and famous usually have an assistant handle every aspect of their lives.

But don't get it twisted ... this doesn't mean Tom is totally out of touch with people.

when tom cruise thinks you’re in distress so he checks on you but you were just doom scrolling and got the surprise of a lifetime 😂



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In fact, he recently checked on a woman he thought was distressed at work ... though it turns out she was only doomscrolling when he went up to check on her.