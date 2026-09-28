'All American' Star Monet Mazur: Would-Be Burglars Scared Off by Alarm At Her L.A. Home

"All American" actress Monet Mazur nearly became the latest Hollywood celeb to be burglarized ... but thanks to her home security alarm, the suspects ran away empty-handed, TMZ has learned.

The attempted burglary went down late Saturday night at Monet's Hollywood Hills home ... where at least three ski-masked suspects went up to her front door and tried to open it, according to our law enforcement sources.

We're told Monet's alarm was suddenly triggered, prompting the trio to dash away. Our sources say someone was home at the time ... but one source tells us that person never confronted the suspects, denying published reports to the contrary.

We're told nothing was taken by the suspects, and nobody was injured. Our sources say LAPD officers responded after receiving a "burglary" call and are now investigating.

Monet has been a longtime Hollywood actress, starring in film and TV shows. She's perhaps best known for her role as Laura Fine-Baker on The CW's "All American." She's also appeard in "Castle," "CSI: Miami," and "NCIS: Los Angeles."

She is not the first, and certainly won't be the last, celeb to go through such an ordeal. As you know, Hollywood celebs have been the victims of numerous burglaries across Los Angeles over the years. Keanu Reeves, Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey are just a few of the stars who have been victimized by burglars.