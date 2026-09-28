Ms. Pat Tears Into Judge Judy for Saying People Who Aren't Happy with America Should Leave

She's Out of Her Mind ... And Too Privileged for That Take!!!

Play video content Video: Ms. Pat Goes Off On Judge Judy TMZ.com

Ms. Pat is calling out Judge Judy for saying unhappy Americans should "go somewhere else" ... she says it's insensitive and stems from Judy's rich, white privilege.

We got Ms. Pat in New York City on Monday, and she didn't mince words when we asked her about her fellow TV judge ... she thinks Judy's out of her mind!

Ms. Pat says it's easy for Judy to get on her high horse ... because Judy is wealthy and white ... but it's not so simple for other folks ... namely, minorities.

"If you don't like this country, go somewhere else."



Judge Judy doesn't mince words as she explains why she considers America home and calls it "the greatest country in the world."



"Don't come to the greatest country in the world, the most successful country in the world and… pic.twitter.com/Fzqi1boVEp @FoxNews

Pat really gives Judy a dressing down here ... telling us Judy is spewing some epic BS and sounds way out of touch with the "struggle of real people."