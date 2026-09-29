'Love & Hip Hop' Star Althea Heart Launches OnlyFans After Moving West
'Love & Hip Hop' Star Althea Heart I’m Ready For My Closeup Joining OnlyFans After Moving West
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'Love & Hip Hop' star Althea Heart has moved to the West Coast and launched a new career ... on OnlyFans, TMZ has learned.
Sources tell TMZ Althea is the latest reality star to join the website, where people can charge monthly fees for exclusive content.
We’re told Althea decided to connect with fans directly and on her terms ... without networks or producers deciding what she can and can’t show.
As TMZ previously reported, Mama June's daughter Pumpkin, 'Baywatch' star Erika Eleniak, and actress Jaime Pressley have all recently joined the OF platform.