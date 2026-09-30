Chix on Netflix Who'd You Rather? Miku Martineau vs. Carlacia Grant
Miku Martineau vs. Carlacia Grant Who'd You Rather?! Chix On Netflix Edition 🍿
Published
Somehow someway, this week's Chix On Netflix turned into a battle -- the battle of the two hottest gals on Netflix right now ... Miku Martineau and Carlacia Grant.
Miku is poppin' off on "Crew Girl" which hit #1 globally in its first week ... and we may be biased, but Carlacia on "Outer Banks" will always have our eyes and hearts. 😍
All fun aside, it's time to make your voice heard. VOTE NOW!