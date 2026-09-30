Tom Cruise Gives Famous Coconut Cake to Entire Audience at 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'

Tom Cruise's famous cake list just got a little bigger ... because he passed out slices to everyone in the audience at "The Jennifer Hudson Show."

It all started when Jennifer asked how she could get on the list for TC's signature coconut cake -- he gifts cake to his fellow celebrities during the holidays each year.

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Tom tells Jennifer she's already on the list ... and, as it turns out, he brought some coconut cake to share with her studio audience.

J.Hud came bearing gifts too ... she was also handing out her mom's traditional pound cake.

The talk show host's sweet tooth was so happy she couldn't help but burst into song -- and she sounded flawless.