John Goodman is Digging Life With Wife Anna Beth Hartzog at 'Digger' Premiere

John Goodman looks like he's really digging his new movie ... flashing a huge grin at the big premiere with his better half.

The veteran actor popped up at the "Digger" premiere in Los Angeles Monday night ... posing with his wife of nearly 4 decades, Anna Beth Hartzog.

John wore a stylish black suit and wrapped his arms around Anna Beth in several photos ... and she stunned in an elegant purple dress.

The 74-year-old plays President of the United States Compson in "Digger" ... the much-anticipated dark comedy starring Tom Cruise, Riz Ahmed and Sandra Hüller.

"Digger" is John's second film to come out this year ... "Chili Finger" premiered in March at South by Southwest.

It looks like John will be making movies for years to come, too ... the guy's looking as healthy as ever after losing more than 200 pounds. He's been sober for about 2 decades -- and he said this year he doesn't even grill like he used to because he associates it with drinking.