John Goodman Says Life on 'The Conners' is Great Without Roseanne Barr

John Goodman is anything but broken up about playing a widower on TV, because he tells us life without his TV wife, Roseanne Barr ... is just great!

We got the star of the "The Conners" Thursday at LAX and asked how the show's carrying on without its former namesake ... and John tells us he hopes the ride doesn't end because everyone is having so much fun.

As you know, Roseanne's character was killed off the show by an opioid overdose just 5 minutes into this season. Barr got the ax from the reboot only hours after she posted a racially charged tweet aimed at a former Obama adviser.

Judging by John's reactions to our questions, seems Roseanne is the only one pissed she's gone.