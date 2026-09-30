Wynonna Judd Cut Ties With Troubled Daughter, Says Her Kid Needs to 'Quit Blaming Me'

Wynonna Judd says she misses her incarcerated daughter, Grace, a lot while she raises Grace's own daughter ... but Wynonna is tired of being on the receiving end of her barbs.

The singer-songwriter opened up about caring for 4-year-old Kaliyah with her husband, Cactus Moser, in an interview with People ... as well as the vulnerability she displays in her new album, "The Hard Truth."

One song, "Drive," centers on visiting Grace in jail during a past stint. Grace was locked up again earlier this year after she pled guilty to driving with a suspended or revoked license ... and she's struggled with addiction for years.

Wynonna says, "I miss [Grace] desperately" ... but follows it up by saying her daughter needs to find a way to heal and "quit blaming" her for everything. The singer said she hasn't spoken to her daughter in over a year.

She adds, "She's 30. There comes a point when you can't blame anymore. You have to take a look at yourself."

As we reported ... Grace, who is pregnant, filed legal documents asking to leave jail temporarily to give birth to a second child, but her request was denied. Wynonna says she doesn't know what will happen with this other child.

Wynonna says she enjoys watching Kaliyah grow up with her other granddaughter, Hazel ... the daughter of her son Elijah, a local law enforcement officer.