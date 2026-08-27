Wynonna Judd's Daughter Denied Temporary Jail Release to Give Birth

Wynonna Judd's daughter will apparently have to give birth while under close supervision ... because a judge denied her request for a temporary release from jail to have a C-section.

Here's the deal ... Grace Pauline Kelley filed a document last month asking for a quick trip out of jail to welcome her second child, according to Us Weekly. She pled guilty to felony driving with a suspended or revoked license back in June and received a 15-month sentence.

A Virginia judge shot down the temporary furlough ... though the docs note law enforcement will escort her to an outside hospital for a C-section on a scheduled date.

The baby is expected to be born this month ... it's unclear if the 30-year-old has already given birth.

The documents also state clearly that Grace has no relationship with her biological family ... including Wynonna.

Still, Wynonna has reportedly been caring for Grace's oldest daughter, Kaliyah, for the last couple of years.

Grace has dealt with legal issues for years ... including a DUI arrest in 2025, her second in 5 years.