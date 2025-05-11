Naomi Judd's Widower Says Late Country Star Once Shot A Gun at Him

Naomi Judd's song "Have Mercy" may have become her widower's anthem at least once ... 'cause he confirmed that she once fired a bullet at him.

The two-part Lifetime docuseries "The Judd Family: Truth Be Told" is rolling out this weekend ... and, in it, Naomi's widower -- Larry Strickland -- was asked about a story Judd put in her 1993 memoir "Love Can Build a Bridge."

In the memoir, Judd says she and Strickland -- who she married in 1989 -- were "wildly, madly, passionately in love" ... but, Strickland was never around because she claims in the book he was cheating on her.

In the TV Movie based on the memoir, Naomi (Kathleen York) shoots Larry (Bruce Greenwood) after finding out about his infidelity ... a scene that Strickland watches in the new docuseries.

When asked to react to the scene, Larry says, "Well, it really happened. That's all I can say. That's all I'm gonna say. It happened."

Naomi and Larry weathered that storm together though ... and, they stayed married for 33 years -- up until Judd passed away from suicide in 2022.

"The Judd Family: Truth Be Told" dives into Naomi's difficult childhood, her relationship with her daughter Wynonna and the trials and tribulations of becoming the Grammy-winning group, The Judds.