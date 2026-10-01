Kai Cenat Calls Out Former Friend Over Grooming Allegations

How Dare You Come At Me With This BS!!!

Play video content Video: Kai Cenat Goes Scorched Earth on Former Friend Over Grooming Allegations

Kai Cenat's ripping into a former colleague who made unsubstantiated claims that Kai groomed a 17-year-old streamer ... blowing up at him in a profanity-laced tirade.

The streamer hopped online Wednesday and addressed accusations from his ex-pal Reggie, also known as Lil Rodney Son, that he groomed another member of the Clover Boyz, Rakai. Rakai denied the allegations against Kai as well.

Check out the clip ... Kai says he was going to handle all this drama offline -- and even planned on contacting authorities and his lawyers -- but he couldn't let Reggie continue to spread what Kai says are false allegations.

He speaks directly to Reggie in the video ... saying he shouldn't use such a serious allegation just because he's mad at Kai.

Kai says he tried to help Reggie out for a long time -- he's often claimed to have spent millions supporting Clover House streamers -- and he's tired of bad actors attacking him after he's supported them.

He adds he's done helping people ... because he's being punished for every good deed.