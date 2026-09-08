Kai Cenat Fighting Lawsuit Over Alleged Bodyguard Assault

Kai Cenat claims the man suing him for an alleged assault at the hands of the streamer's bodyguard was actually the one who started it all ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained court docs filed by Kai, in which he responds to the allegations in the lawsuit brought by Dustin Batista and lists some defenses he plans to raise in the case.

The streamer denies any wrongdoing over claims that his security guard, Lamont Gilbert aka Cuddy, beat up Dustin unprovoked at the 2025 Dominican Day Parade in New York City.

Kai claims Dustin is actually to blame, saying he was the "initial aggressor." He also claims Dustin "initiated, provoked, caused and/or escalated the physical confrontation."

Dustin previously alleged Cuddy struck and punched him at the parade, insisting he did not threaten or do anything to cause the incident. His lawsuit demands unspecified damages for the alleged assault and battery … and he wants Kai to be liable for his bodyguard's actions.