FBI Director Kash Patel Engaged to Partner Alexis Wilkins

FBI director Kash Patel has a new case to investigate — but this one is personal.

Kash is getting married to his girlfriend -- now fiancé -- country music singer Alexis Wilkins, and the top G-Man will now be tasked with finding the perfect wedding venue to tie the knot.

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Of course, Kash wouldn't want to disappoint his boss, President Donald Trump, so you know whatever venue Kash and Alexis choose will be pretty darn sweet.

The lovebirds announced their engagement in a Sunday post on X, with a smiling photo of the happy couple. In the caption, Alexis wrote, “Went and got the law involved."

As you may know, Kash and Alexis have been an item since around 2023. Alexis told podcaster Megyn Kelly that she first met Kash at a friend's house during an event in Nashville, Tennessee.

She also told Megyn that part of her childhood was spent in England and Switzerland, but she mainly grew up in Arkansas.

On her LinkedIn page, Alexis describes herself as a country music artist and performer, among other things. In April 2023, she released her debut album, "Grit."