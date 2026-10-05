'Days of Our Lives' Robert Kelker-Kelly Was Discovered in Bed, Listen to Dispatch Audio

Play video content Video: Dispatch Audio Reveals Robert Kelker-Kelly Was Discovered in Bed Broadcastify.com

Robert Kelker-Kelly was found in bed when dispatchers received a call reporting he was unconscious ... TMZ has learned.

In dispatch audio, obtained by TMZ, authorities received a call around 8:16 PM on October 3 for a "cardiac arrest" at his Missouri home.

Later on, an official is heard telling dispatchers the caller claimed they could not move Kelker-Kelly's body from the bed.

As we previously reported ... the St. Peters Police Department told TMZ officers responded to Kelker-Kelly's home for a report of an unconscious man who was not breathing.

The audio aligns with what we were previously told ... saying CPR was already in progress while police and EMS were en route.

Law enforcement tells us there was nothing suspicious at the scene, and the circumstances appeared consistent with a medical event. Law enforcement says Kelker-Kelly's body was released by the medical examiner to a local funeral home.

Kelker-Kelly was best known for playing Bo Brady on "Days of Our Lives" from 1992 to 1995. He took over the role from Peter Reckell and appeared opposite Kristian Alfonso's Hope Brady and Lisa Rinna's Billie Reed.