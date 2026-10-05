Zach Bryan Buys $18 Million Tennessee Estate With Recording Studio

Zach Bryan quietly purchased a sprawling Tennessee estate earlier this year ... TMZ has learned.

According to property records and sources with direct knowledge ... the country singer bought the nearly 40 acre property near Franklin in February for $18.25 million.

The Leiper's Fork estate includes a 5,035 square foot main residence with four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a wraparound porch and sweeping views of the surrounding countryside.

The property also features two stocked ponds, a saltwater infinity pool, an outdoor kitchen, formal gardens, walking trails and plenty of privacy.

But the real showstopper may be the 5,300-square-foot entertainment barn ... a massive space with a grand bar, video wall, two stone fireplaces, a game room, gym, catering kitchen, two bedroom suites and a two-car garage.