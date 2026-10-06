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Bill Burr Gives Advice On How To Get A Husband

Bill Burr Wanna Find a Husband?!? Stop Asking SO Many Questions!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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WORD OF ADVICE
Video: Bill Burr Gives Advice to TMZ'er on How to Get a Husband
TMZ.com

Bill Burr is known for dishing out life advice on his podcast ... and now he’s bringing it to the TMZ crew!

We got the comedy icon Tuesday in New York City and he gave our photog, Seleah, some unsolicited advice on how to find a husband ... and the takedown was absolutely brutal.

As Seleah asked Bill a bunch of questions about current events, he quickly quipped, "Do you do this to your husband?" Seleah then answered, "I don't have a husband yet."

Watch the video to see Bill's hilarious response!

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