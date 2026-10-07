Arizona Congressional Candidate Says She Was Raped While Campaigning

Bernadette Greene-Placentia says she was raped in a parking lot while trying to repair a damaged campaign sign ... and she's now revealing disturbing details about the alleged attack.

The Democratic candidate for Arizona’s 8th Congressional District told the Phoenix New Times she was assaulted around 2 AM August 14 in Sun City, a retirement community northwest of Phoenix.

Bernadette claims she was hit in the head and briefly lost consciousness. When she woke up, she says a man was on top of her and allegedly sexually assaulting her.

She claims she felt a sharp pain below her waist and saw the man pulling his penis out. Bernadette says the man called her a "bitch" and told her she was "not a very good f***."

She says a second man then approached and tried pushing her legs farther apart. Bernadette claims she began kicking at him, prompting him to say ... "Not even worth it."

She says the men then left her face down in the parking lot. Bernadette was able to drive herself home, but says she remembers very little about what happened afterward.

"It's just these little tiny flashes of things that I do remember," she told the outlet. "As much as I don't want to remember, I've tried very, very hard to remember more stuff. But that's where I'm at."

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office confirmed Bernadette filed a report August 31 and said the investigation is ongoing.