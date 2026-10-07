Glen Powell Opens Up About Relationship with Michelle Randolph

Glen Powell says he and his girlfriend are aligned when it comes to the important stuff ... and he says it's nice to have someone rooting for you 100%.

The actor opened up about his romance with the "Landman" star during a conversation with Esquire ... and he says the two share similar values -- caring deeply about family and work, while also liking to show up for their partners.

Glen explained ... "There's something so lovely about someone rooting for you. Someone who wants you to win in all the ways that are good for you as a human. Not just professionally but in all the ways that are good for your soul."

As we've reported ... Glen and Michelle were first linked romantically in the fall of last year when they were spotted on the dance floor at The Broken Spoke in Austin, Texas.

They went Instagram official in July ... and, more recently, Glen told us their relationship is "very serious."

Wedding bells aren't ringing quite yet -- the pair aren't engaged or anything like that ... but clearly he's head over heels for his better half.