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Kevin Hart's Sex Tape Partner May Be Dragged Into His Court Battle

Kevin Hart Sex Tape Partner May Be Dragged Into Comedian's Legal War

By TMZ Staff
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The woman in the infamous sex tape with Kevin Hart could be dragged into one of the comedian's ongoing court battles ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the entertainer's former assistant, Miesha Shakes, wants Montia Sabbag, who was involved in the sex tape controversy in 2017, to testify as a witness in her case against Kevin.

Miesha said she wants to question Montia about the situation and the investigation that followed.

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Montia sued Kevin back in 2019 for $60 million, claiming he filmed her having sex without her consent. Kevin denied all allegations of wrongdoing, and the case was eventually dismissed.

In the current case, Kevin sued Miesha, claiming she breached a non-disclosure agreement by speaking about his personal life in an interview with a blogger.

Miesha claimed Kevin breached the deal by not complying with certain obligations … and she's arguing the agreement is void.

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The comedian claims Miesha trashed his reputation by talking about his private matters. She claims he damaged his own rep over the years ... and points to the sex tape scandal as one example.

Miesha said she will also take the stand and plans to call Kevin to testify too. The case is ongoing.

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