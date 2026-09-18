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Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Gives Him a Lap Dance on Video

Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Need a Lap Dance, Hubby?!?

By TMZ Staff
Published
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One Happy Hart
Video: Kevin Hart Gets Special Lap Dance from Eniko
@saintloungenyc

Kevin Hart's wife Eniko Hart showed him some major love ... by grinding her booty on him during a very sexy lap dance in front of their friends ... and it's all on video.

The sultry dance went down Thursday night at the Saint Resto-Lounge in NYC's Hell's Kitchen ... and based on the spicy footage, it seems both Kevin and Eniko enjoyed their PDA sesh.

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@saintloungenyc

In the clip obtained by TMZ ... the "Get Hard" actor is seated in a chair as Eniko runs her hands on him before hopping on Kev's lap for a whole lotta bump and grind.

Eniko danced to R&B duo Changing Faces' song "Stroke You Up" as she quite literally stroked her hubby up ... and everyone around them was clapping along.

Kevin And Eniko Hart -- Together Photos
Launch Gallery
Kevin and Eniko -- The Happy Couple Launch Gallery

But alas, all good things must come to an end ... eventually, after about a minute, Eniko hopped off, and the two shared a sweet hug.

What can we say ... Kev's a lucky guy!

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