Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Gives Him a Lap Dance on Video

Play video content Video: Kevin Hart Gets Special Lap Dance from Eniko @saintloungenyc

Kevin Hart's wife Eniko Hart showed him some major love ... by grinding her booty on him during a very sexy lap dance in front of their friends ... and it's all on video.

The sultry dance went down Thursday night at the Saint Resto-Lounge in NYC's Hell's Kitchen ... and based on the spicy footage, it seems both Kevin and Eniko enjoyed their PDA sesh.

In the clip obtained by TMZ ... the "Get Hard" actor is seated in a chair as Eniko runs her hands on him before hopping on Kev's lap for a whole lotta bump and grind.

Eniko danced to R&B duo Changing Faces' song "Stroke You Up" as she quite literally stroked her hubby up ... and everyone around them was clapping along.

But alas, all good things must come to an end ... eventually, after about a minute, Eniko hopped off, and the two shared a sweet hug.