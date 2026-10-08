Play video content Video: Kourtney Kardashian Fires Back After Jennifer Lawrence Calls Her 'Annoying' Hulu

Kourtney Kardashian is clapping back at Jennifer Lawrence after the actress called her "annoying" ... with Kourtney saying she could "slap the s*** out of her."

During the Season 8 premiere of "The Kardashians," Kourt told Simon Huck she was really upset over what Jen said in her 2025 Vanity Fair lie detector test with Robert Pattinson.

Robert asked J Law if she still kept up with the Kardashians ... she said she stopped watching because "Kourtney is more annoying than ever ... she drives me nuts."

Kourtney says Jennifer talked to Kris Jenner about the comment, and Kourtney told Kris ... "OK, she thinks she's one of my sisters? I'll slap the s*** out of her."

What's more, Kourtney told Simon she didn't understand where Jennifer's complaint was coming from, because she's "literally at home breastfeeding and doing nothing else."

Kourtney then admitted that after rewatching the VF clip, Jennifer didn't deserve to be slapped.

She says she took it too personally because she'd been having a "really sensitive week" and she felt like everyone was ganging up on her.