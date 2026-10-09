Danny Trejo Says He's Not Pro-ICE After Backlash Over Ben Shapiro Movie

Danny Trejo is making it clear he does NOT back ICE after getting backlash over appearing in Ben Shapiro's controversial movie about immigration enforcement ... and he's only doing his job as a storyteller.

Danny tells TMZ ... "I am a proud Mexican who has always been and will always be a supporter of my community. I am also obviously pro immigrant. I am not pro ice."

In his first remarks about the film, "Pawn Shop," Trejo adds ... "I know where I come from and I know our struggles."

The movie -- produced by Ben Shapiro's Daily Wire -- follows a federal agent who takes shelter inside a Minneapolis pawn shop amid unrest over immigration enforcement. Shapiro has said the film is pro ICE, which has some of Trejo's fans wondering why he'd take the role.

According to sources connected to the production, Danny plays the owner of the pawn shop -- which has been in his family for generations -- and he's also a military veteran.

Harvey Keitel plays a fellow veteran who's down on his luck when Danny's character hires him to be a security guard at the shop.

Play video content Video: Ben Shapiro-Produced Film Reimagines Renee Good ICE Shooting Scene

TMZ previously obtained video from the set in Livingston, Montana, showing the movie filming a scene that appears to re-create the fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis.

One production source tells us Danny told people on set, he was attracted to the role because it's a positive depiction of a Latino character and a veteran.

We reached out Danny's reps, but they had no comment beyond his statement.

Play video content 1/7/26 Video: ICE Agent Shoots and Kills Woman in Minneapolis, Bystander Films It All

We're told the film's chaos begins when ICE agents show up in the pawn shop parking lot ... and the violence is "ripped from the headlines" about the shootings of Good and Alex Pretti.

Our sources say Trejo viewed it as a reflection of what's going on in America right now.