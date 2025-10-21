Danny Trejo Photographed in a Wheelchair, But Fans Shouldn't Panic

Danny Trejo was recently seen in a wheelchair making his way through a Canadian airport ... but fans shouldn't jump to conclusions!

Here's the deal ... Danny and his son Gilbert were spotted arriving at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday ... and Danny, being pushed along, gave some observers cause for concern.

A source close to Danny tells TMZ … the beloved actor -- known for his assorted badass characters -- had a knee replacement … and at airports, a wheelchair makes it easier for him to get around. That's it ... Danny is fine.

The explanation is actually pretty important context ... 'cause poor Danny has been the target of death hoxes in the past ... the most recent happening last month!

As we reported ... it all started when tributes started to circulate on Instagram ... and the hoax really took off when John Leguizamo shared it.

The actors were both in "The Infiltrator" ... so it stood to reason in the moment that JL might know if something had happened to Danny.