Danny Trejo Reunites With Niece on TMZ Brunch Bus

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When Danny Trejo boarded the TMZ Brunch Bus, he wasn't expecting a surprise family reunion ... but that's just what we served up!!!

The "Machete" star was guiding guests through Hollywood, hangin' with our Vox DJ and making pit stops at his restaurants -- Trejo's Coffee & Donuts and Trejo's Tacos -- when he learned one passenger was more than just a fan.

A woman leaned over to Danny ... telling him his sister, Marlene, is her mom.

Danny and Marlene were separated when he was little ... so, this is a big deal!

Peep the clip for Danny's reaction -- he's so happy he had to send a shoutout Harvey's way -- and check out the full video to see the impromptu Trejo family reunion play out.