Barbie Packaging Sparks Outrage Over Alleged Nazi Salutes

Play video content Video: Barbie Packaging Draws Backlash Over Alleged Nazi Salute Imagery TikTok/@anaelizabethdarlin

Barbie is facing some serious backlash ... after a shopper spotted what she believes are Nazi salutes hidden in the packaging of one of Mattel's popular dolls.

TikToker Ana Elizabeth says she made the disturbing discovery while browsing a CVS, where she picked up a gymnastics-themed Barbie from Mattel's "You Can Do Anything" collection.

At first glance, the doll appears innocent enough ... dressed in a gymnastics leotard and holding ribbons and batons. But Elizabeth noticed something strange in the background of the packaging.

Behind Barbie is an illustrated crowd of blue colored spectators, several of whom appear to have one arm raised in a gesture resembling the infamous Nazi salute.

Elizabeth zoomed in on the figures in her TikTok video, questioning how the imagery made it onto a children's toy.

She even added what sounds like a German marching song to the clip ... and joked in the caption that Barbie's coach would be "heil-y disappointed" if she didn't win the Olympics.

The video quickly sparked outrage, with some viewers accusing Mattel of overlooking offensive imagery and others calling for a boycott of the toy manufacturer.

Some social media users argued the figures were simply cheering spectators with their arms raised in celebration and accused critics of reading too much into the illustration.

Others pointed out that several figures appeared to have both arms raised, suggesting the design had nothing to do with Nazi symbolism.

There's no evidence Mattel intentionally included Nazi imagery in the packaging, and the company has not publicly addressed the controversy.