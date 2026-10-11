Heather Locklear, Lorenzo Lamas Enjoy Romantic Las Vegas Getaway

Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas are taking their romance back to Sin City ... and this time, they're turning up the heat in the kitchen, too!

The Hollywood couple enjoyed another romantic getaway to Las Vegas over the weekend, and we obtained photos of their latest date night at Barry's Downtown Prime inside Circa Resort & Casino ... the same spot where they were photographed together earlier this year.

We're told Lorenzo was in town for the Las Vegas Bikefest Renegade Reunion, with Heather joining him for the weekend. The two flew in on JSX and checked into a swanky suite on Circa's 51st floor overlooking the Strip.

The lovebirds joined friends for dinner, digging into Philly cheesesteak egg rolls before splitting a New York strip steak and asparagus ... but their night didn't end at the dinner table.

Chef Barry Dakake personally took Heather and Lorenzo into his kitchen for a hands-on steak cooking lesson over hot coals ... before treating them to cookies made from his mother's special recipe.

The couple also cozied up for a photo in their booth and posed with Barry in the restaurant's wine room.

Later, they caught up with Circa owner Derek Stevens and COO David Rosborough at the hotel's Vegas Vickie bar ... where fans started recognizing the pair. We're told things got so busy that their friend, Circa executive Richard Wilk, eventually escorted them back to their suite.

As TMZ previously reported, we broke the news of Heather and Lorenzo's romance in April after obtaining photos of their New Year's Eve outing at the same restaurant.

Play video content Video: Heather Locklear Raves About Romance with Lorenzo Lamas TMZ.com

Heather later met Lorenzo's family ... and told us in August their relationship came along at exactly the right time.