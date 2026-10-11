John Cena Gets Police Escort to Deliver Banana Bowl Game Ball

John Cena made an entrance worthy of a WWE main event ... rolling up to Nationals Park with a police escort before delivering the game ball for the first-ever Banana Bowl championship!

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The wrestling legend arrived Saturday in Washington, D.C., riding in a military-style Humvee with police leading the way ... bringing some serious superstar energy to the Savannah Bananas' big night.

Cena wasn't there to throw hands or climb into the ring ... he had a special job to do before the Bananas faced off against the Texas Tailgaters for the inaugural Banana Ball Championship League title.

The Banana Bowl was already a big deal for the Savannah Bananas, whose over-the-top approach to baseball has made them a viral sensation. Their games combine athletic competition with elaborate entrances, choreography and plenty of unexpected entertainment.

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Saturday's championship at the Washington Nationals' home stadium was the league's first-ever Banana Bowl, with the Bananas taking on the Texas Tailgaters for the title.

Cena also has some history with the Bananas, he previously joined the team for an exhibition game in 2024, even stepping up to the plate for an at-bat that ended in a strikeout. Naturally, the moment came with plenty of wrestling-style theatrics.