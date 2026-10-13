'RuPaul's Drag Race' Alum Lucian Piane Dead at 46

Lucian Piane, best known for his work on "RuPaul's Drag Race," is dead ... TMZ has learned.

Lucian died Monday, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner ... and online records note he died in the street.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Lucian was hit by a car in Glendale early Monday morning and succumbed to his injuries. We're told he didn't have an ID on him at the time, only a citation, but was later identified as Lucian.

The Glendale Fire Department tells TMZ ... crews worked on him and, after some time, pronounced him dead on scene.

Lucian had recently raised concern among fans after posting a series of alarming videos to Instagram. The clips appeared to show him spending much of his time on the street, prompting worried followers to question whether he was safe and doing okay.

We're told Lucian was taken into custody by Glendale PD on Saturday for being under the influence of controlled substance and again on Sunday for assault on an officer or emergency personal ... he was given a citation for both incidents and had a court date set on the day he died.

Lucian was a judge, producer, and songwriter who worked on multiple seasons of RuPaul's show ... earning recognition for his contributions to the show's music and performances.

He was 46.