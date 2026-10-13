Surrogate McKenna West: Biological Parents Call Her Out Over Media Campaign

The biological parents of the baby boy McKenna West delivered are asking a judge to put an end to their legal battle with their surrogate once and for all ... and they're blasting her for allegedly trying to profit off all the media attention.

Nausheen Gilkar and Omar Ahmed, the California couple who hired McKenna to carry their child, say McKenna won't drop her court battle with them despite promising otherwise.

They claim she is still trying to get custody of their baby, which they named Rumi ... despite pointing out that McKenna has been shut down in various state courts in her effort.

As TMZ previously reported, Nausheen and Omar wanted to abort the baby after finding out it was going to be born with a birth defect. McKenna then went to Texas, where she had the baby without their consent.

The couple currently has the baby, which is receiving care in California. Nausheen and Omar also claimed that McKenna contracted with special interest groups for money and legal representation … and began a media campaign to solicit money.