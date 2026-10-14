Play video content Video: Michael Douglas Says Danny DeVito Once Swallowed Joints After Police Pulled Them Over

Danny DeVito might've bit off more than he could chew when he and his best bud Michael Douglas once got pulled over ... because he ended up with a belly full of joints.

Michael went on Joe Rogan's podcast, recalling a time he and Danny were on their way to an event, with some weed in tow, when they saw the flashing lights of a cop car in their rearview mirror.

The "Fatal Attraction" star says he got out of the car, admitting only to having made an illegal left turn, to smooth things over with the cops, leaving Danny behind with the joints they'd brought.

But when he got back to the car, he discovered things took a real left turn there, too -- because Danny went to some extreme measures to keep their drugs hidden from the cops.