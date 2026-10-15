Cheek of the Week: Uncover The A-List Model In This Red-Hot Bikini
Cheek of the Week 🍑 Uncover The A-List Model In This Red-Hot Bikini
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The temps are dropping, but the pants are dropping faster! Can you guess who we're crowning this week's Cheek of the Week?!
She celebrated her big 3-0 birthday last weekend, and she dropped this hot shot on Instagram this week to let her millions know the celebrations may be over, but the hot shots aren't!
You first spotted her supporting her mom on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alongside her siblings, but the runway is where she struts and horseback is where she cuts loose!