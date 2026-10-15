Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Hilary Swank Has Awkward Autograph Encounter with Fan

Hilary Swank To Autograph Hound It's Time To Name Names!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
101526 swank kal
NAME GAME
Video: Hilary Swank Has Cringeworthy Run-In With Autograph-Seeking Fan
TMZ.com

Things got a little awkward when Hilary Swank went to sign autographs for fans in NYC ... and it's all on video.

We got the actress Thursday in the Big Apple, but our photog could barely get a question in about her million-dollar baby ... because Hilary was a bit puzzled by an encounter with a fan.

Hilary went to start signing, but was held up when the fan refused to provide a name so Hilary could personalize the autograph.

Hilary Swank -- Through the Years
Launch Gallery
Hilary Swank Through the Years Launch Gallery
Getty

It gets awkward fast ... Hilary is pulling teeth to get this woman's name ... and the next autograph hound doesn't do much better.

Hilary told us some of her pregnancy cravings before getting completely thrown for a loop ... check out the clip to see her baby bump and pregnancy glow.

Related articles