Hilary Swank Has Awkward Autograph Encounter with Fan

Things got a little awkward when Hilary Swank went to sign autographs for fans in NYC ... and it's all on video.

We got the actress Thursday in the Big Apple, but our photog could barely get a question in about her million-dollar baby ... because Hilary was a bit puzzled by an encounter with a fan.

Hilary went to start signing, but was held up when the fan refused to provide a name so Hilary could personalize the autograph.

It gets awkward fast ... Hilary is pulling teeth to get this woman's name ... and the next autograph hound doesn't do much better.