Justin Bieber Wins White Boy of the Year at Anthony Edwards Believe That Awards

Justin Bieber ain't saying sorry for his newest honor ... gleefully accepting the White Boy of the Year Award from NBA star Anthony Edwards.

Here's the deal ... Edwards and his pal Nick Maddox hosted the second annual Believe That Awards -- which they joke is an awards show where "no one is safe." Edwards' new teammate on the Minnesota Timberwolves, LaMelo Ball, also participated in the stream.

The pair handed out the White Boy of the Year Award ... nominating a crowded field of white stars who had big years in 2026 ... including actors Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson, professional athletes Erling Haaland and Travis Kelce, and the Biebs.

Talk about a loaded field.

Justin ultimately won the award ... and he even submitted an acceptance speech -- thanking the crew for choosing him.

As we mentioned ... this is the second Believe That Awards -- and Bieber's win puts him in exclusive company.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Timothée Chalamet won the inaugural award ... and he even thanked Bieber for laying out the path of white boy swag before him.