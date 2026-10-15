Martin Short Talks Daughter's Suicide at Selena Gomez's Fundraiser

She Fought As Long As She Could

Martin Short dove into mental health issues and his daughter's tragic suicide at a fundraiser gala thrown by Selena Gomez ... noting he will grieve his child forever.

The actor took the stage at the 2026 Rare Impact Fund Benefit Wednesday night -- the annual fundraiser supports Selena's charity, the Rare Impact Fund -- and he got deep.

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The Katherine Short Legacy Award -- an award named in honor of Martin's daughter -- was unveiled at the benefit ... and the "Only Murders In The Building" star presented it and shared some words about Katherine.

Martin said he's learned this year that mental illness is a disease just like cancer ... and sometimes, those diseases can be terminal.

His wife, Nancy Dolman, died in 2010 after being diagnosed with cancer.

Martin says his daughter fought for as long as she could ... but ultimately the disease took her life.

We broke the story ... Katherine died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in her Los Angeles home back in February -- about a month after Martin's longtime friend and fellow actor Catherine O'Hara tragically passed away after a battle with cancer.

In an interview with "CBS News Sunday Morning" a few months after Katherine passed, Martin called her death a "nightmare for the family."

She was just 42 years old.