Carrot Top Breaks Silence After Suicide Attempt, Returning to Stage Monday

Carrot Top has broken his silence after his shocking suicide attempt ... and he's even confirmed he'll soon take the stage in Las Vegas again.

The comedian posted to Instagram on Saturday ... telling fans he's “truly overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, support, prayers, and well wishes I’ve received over the past couple of weeks."

He says every message and text he received meant a lot to him ... and he wants fans to know he has felt their love and appreciation.

The post includes a note about how to buy tickets to his show at Luxor on Monday.

Play video content Video: Carrot Top 911 Caller Pleads With Him To 'Stay Awake' After Suicide Attempt Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept

We broke the story ... Carrot Top was hospitalized in the middle of September after sources say he took prescription medicine and suffered an overdose. His lawyer has alleged he was being extorted over a sex tape before his attempt.

Carrot Top has been seen spending time at a local church since he got out of the hospital ... though he hasn't performed yet.