'RHOA' Star Eva Marcille Sued By Her Homeowners Association For Alleged Violations

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum Eva Marcille is being dragged to court for allegedly being an awful neighbor ... and her homeowners association is behind the legal action.

According to a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, the HOA where Eva owns a 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom mansion worth $1.8 million in Atlanta claims the reality star has received numerous notices about violations of the neighborhood's maintenance standards.

The HOA claims Eva has been dinged for failing to treat weeds, mow the lawn, remove inoperable cars from the driveway, maintain current registration, and keep trash cans out of public view.

According to the suit, Eva was given sufficient opportunity to make changes and get into compliance but has failed to do so.

Now, the HOA is seeking more than $22K in past assessments and fines from the reality star ... and it wants the judge to order her to clean up the issues and comply with the maintenance standards ASAP.