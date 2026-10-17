Tyler Perry Purchases Puerto Rico Home For $30 Million

Madea may soon pop up in Puerto Rico ... because Tyler Perry bought a massive mansion on the island -- and TMZ has learned he plans to shoot some projects down there.

Sources confirm to TMZ ... the movie mogul has just closed on a $30 million, 14,475-square-foot home which sits on nearly 1.4 acres of land.

The 5-bedroom, 10-bathroom home was built in 2021 and sits in a gated community on the island.

Tyler's new digs feature a movie theater, an open-concept kitchen, a pool, and a gym.

It'll be a nice place for Tyler to unwind after a long workday... and we've learned he does plan to work while he's down in the Caribbean -- our sources say he's opening a production office and will shoot shows on the island ... but don't worry, his Atlanta studios are still up and running.

Tyler's just the latest celeb to move down to PR in recent years ... Logan and Jake Paul live on the island now -- and celebs like Paul Rudd and Mariska Hargitay have been spotted vacationing down there as well.