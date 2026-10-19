Lori Loughlin's Ex Mossimo Giannulli Jets Down To Los Cabos with Hannah Harrison

Mossimo Giannulli doesn't seem to be sweating his divorce from Lori Loughlin ... because he's getting some R&R down in Los Cabos with Hannah Harrison.

The 63-year-old fashion designer and the much-younger stylist jetted down to Mexico before the weekend ... a little more than a month after Lori formally filed for divorce.

While they're a couple of fashionistas, Mossimo and Hannah kept things casual as they touched down south of the border ... he wore jeans and a striped tee, while she rocked baggy pants and a gray zip-up.

Mossimo and Hannah had a ton of luggage ... and he brought his golf clubs, so it looks like he'll be hitting the links at one of Cabo's finest courses.