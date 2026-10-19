Lori Loughlin's Ex Mossimo Giannulli Jets Down To Los Cabos with Hannah Harrison
Lori Loughlin's Ex Mossimo Adios Lori, Hola Hannah
Mossimo Giannulli doesn't seem to be sweating his divorce from Lori Loughlin ... because he's getting some R&R down in Los Cabos with Hannah Harrison.
The 63-year-old fashion designer and the much-younger stylist jetted down to Mexico before the weekend ... a little more than a month after Lori formally filed for divorce.
While they're a couple of fashionistas, Mossimo and Hannah kept things casual as they touched down south of the border ... he wore jeans and a striped tee, while she rocked baggy pants and a gray zip-up.
Mossimo and Hannah had a ton of luggage ... and he brought his golf clubs, so it looks like he'll be hitting the links at one of Cabo's finest courses.
As we reported, Lori mentioned in her divorce filing that she and Mossimo had been separated since August 2025, but Mossimo listed their date of separation as "to be determined."