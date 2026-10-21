Aaron Carter's Estate Allegedly Owes 6-Figure Tax Debt

Aaron Carter's estate is on the taxman's radar ... the IRS says they're owed nearly $500K in taxes, interest, and penalties.

According to new documents filed by the IRS and obtained by TMZ, Aaron had several unpaid tax balances from 2014, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021.

The 2014 balance is a mere $326.60 ... but the amounts owed get progressively larger -- including $172,538.70 owed between the balance, interest, and penalties for 2021.

All told, Uncle Sam says it's owed $461,253.54 ... and it's filed the doc with the court in an effort to collect.

We broke the story ... Aaron passed away back in November 2022 -- and there's been a fight over his estate ever since.

Aaron's mother, Jane Schneck, actually fought to keep the estate operating earlier this year ... but it was closed after a judge ruled it was insolvent. His ex, Melanie Martin, received all non-cash assets.

Jane believed the trustee in charge had undervalued the value of Aaron's royalties. She also alleged Melanie had made "illegal withdrawals" from Aaron’s accounts totaling $24,530.