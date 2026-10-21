Smokey Robinson Gives Health Update on Lionel Richie After Heart Procedure

We Had the Same Procedure!!!

Play video content Video: Smokey Robinson Gives Update on Lionel Richie TMZ.com

Smokey Robinson has shared an uplifting update on Lionel Richie's condition ... after he was hospitalized and received treatment for an irregular heartbeat.

We caught Smokey at LAX last week ... and "The Agony and the Ecstasy" hitmaker revealed there's no cause for concern.

Calling Lionel his "brother" ... Smokey said his friend is doing great and that the procedure he underwent -- an AFib ablation -- is normal and routine ... even Smokey had the same operation performed on himself!

While he wasn't sure about Lionel's future status on "American Idol" ... Smokey said he can't imagine the show would replace him permanently as a judge.

We reported earlier ... Earth, Wind & Fire were forced to cancel several shows last month as Lionel sought treatment.