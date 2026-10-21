Smokey Robinson Gives Health Update on Lionel Richie After Heart Procedure
Smokey Robinson Lionel Richie Is Doing Great ... We Had the Same Procedure!!!
Smokey Robinson has shared an uplifting update on Lionel Richie's condition ... after he was hospitalized and received treatment for an irregular heartbeat.
We caught Smokey at LAX last week ... and "The Agony and the Ecstasy" hitmaker revealed there's no cause for concern.
Calling Lionel his "brother" ... Smokey said his friend is doing great and that the procedure he underwent -- an AFib ablation -- is normal and routine ... even Smokey had the same operation performed on himself!
While he wasn't sure about Lionel's future status on "American Idol" ... Smokey said he can't imagine the show would replace him permanently as a judge.
We reported earlier ... Earth, Wind & Fire were forced to cancel several shows last month as Lionel sought treatment.
These cancellations came after the "Hello" singer went to a hospital in St. Louis after a concert to undergo cardiac tests in August ... and experienced dizziness during a performance in St. Paul in June.