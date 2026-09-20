Lionel Richie Seen For First Time After Hospitalization

Hello ... Is It Me You're Looking For?

Can't slow Lionel Richie down ... cuz he's out of the hospital!!!

The 77-year-old singer stepped out saying 'Hello' to the fans while on the town with his girlfriend, Lisa Parigi, as they attended a party in Beverly Hills Saturday night ... and it seems like his recent hospitalization is merely a distant memory.

Looking sharp in a navy jacket with matching pants ... Lionel kept it casual with some white sneakers and a thumbs up to the camera.

As TMZ first reported, the entertainer checked himself into the hospital on August 29 for testing.

Lionel was on stage hours before he checked into the hospital. The singer appeared weak while at his concert and had to sit for a portion of the performance.

A source close to Lionel potential dehydration was the reason for his hospitalization, while other sources told us the issues were related to his heart.

After a 3-day stay at a St. Louis hospital, Lionel got the all-clear from docs on September 2 and headed back to Los Angeles.