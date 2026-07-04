Lionel Richie Speaks Out Following Health Scare That Left Him Hospitalized

Lionel Richie has spoken out for the first time following the mid-show health scare that sent him to the hospital on June 24.

The "All Night Long" hitmaker took to Instagram to share performance photos from his Pittsburgh and Detroit concerts, telling fans he's "doing well" and thankful for all the love he's received.

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And, he ended the post by confirming he is headed to Toronto for his next gig.

As we told you, Lionel cut his performance short at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota on June 24 after saying he felt "dizzy" and "strange." He was then sent to the hospital and treated for his symptoms.

Lionel was ultimately ordered by docs to take it easy, causing him to postpone his Chicago and Columbus, Ohio tour dates.