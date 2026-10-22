Atlanta Falcons' New Logo Causes a Stir On Social Media, Compared To Nazis

The Atlanta Falcons just revealed their new logo ... and the early reviews are not kind ... with lots of folks comparing the look to something out of Nazi Germany.

The NFL team shared their new emblem -- which features a black falcon set against a backdrop of red, white, black, and gold stripes -- on X Wednesday ... and some fans immediately began drawing comparisons between the crest and WWII-era German symbols.

As you can imagine ... people torched the new logo on social media and didn't hold back.

One person wrote on X ... "I must say, I was not expecting to wake up this morning to see that the Atlanta Falcons are preparing to invade Poland."

"Hail Atlanta" ... another joked.

A third jested ... "I did Nazi this coming."

Another chirped, "the bird reich."