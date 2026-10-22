Jack Doherty Allegedly Called Corinna Kopf A 'Whore' Before 2023 Halloween Brawl

Jack Doherty allegedly called influencer Corinna Kopf an "OnlyFans whore" before a wild Halloween party fight in 2023 ... so says a man who claims Jack's bodyguard slugged him on video.

Here's the deal ... Chase Gardella -- the man suing Jack and his then-bodyguard Kane Kongg -- sat for a deposition back in December and shared what he says started the fight.

Play video content OCTOBER 2023 Video: YouTuber Jack Doherty's Security Guard KOs Guy, Did Same for DaBaby X / @dohertyjackk

Chase claims Jack was pestering Corinna to be in a video with him ... and, when she turned him down, Chase claims Jack called her "an OnlyFans whore."

He says he went to confront Jack about the diss and claims Jack told him, "We're gonna fight, us two versus you two, alright, go."

Chase says Kongg then advanced toward him before punching him in the face, knocking him to the ground.

We posted the video of the fight years ago ... which showed a big dude -- supposedly Kane Kongg -- knocking the daylights out of a costume-clad Chase.

The trial is scheduled to begin on November 2.

As you know ... Jack caught a criminal case as well recently -- when he was charged with domestic violence battery after allegedly shoving his girlfriend and putting his hands around her neck.