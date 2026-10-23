Kai Cenat Fires Off Cease And Desist To Ex-Friend Reggie: Stop Lying On My Name!!!

Kai Cenat has had it with his former pal and streaming partner, Reggie Travers, spreading alleged lies about him ... and now he's fired off a cease-and-desist, TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained the letter, dated October 2, sent from Kai's legal team to Reggie. The letter accused Reggie of making videos containing false and misleading statements about Kai.

Kai's team said, "We want to be unequivocal: the suggestion that Mr. Cenat has ever engaged in any form of pedophilia, or exchanged sex for platforming any person, is categorically false."

The letter said Reggie has provided no proof to back up the claims he made online about Kai.

In the docs, Kai's lawyer said Reggie's claims were nonsense and caused him harm. The letter also alleged Reggie threatened to harm Kai or others associated with him. "Your conduct has caused employees to fear for their safety and has disrupted business."

Kai demanded Reggie remove all videos with the false statements.

Play video content Video: Kai Cenat Fires Off Cease And Desist To Ex-Friend Reggie

Earlier today, Reggie showed alleged court docs filed against him by Kai that appear to be a temporary restraining order petition.

Reggie said he was ready to fight the case in court.

Play video content Video: Kai Cenat Goes Scorched Earth on Former Friend Over Grooming Allegations

ICYMI ... Kai slammed Reggie for saying he had groomed a 17-year-old streamer named Rakai -- who, along with Reggie, was a member of the Clover Boys.

Rakai also denied the claims ... and Kai alluded to potential legal action -- and, if you believe Reggie, it seems he's finally taken it.