'RHOSLC' Star Whitney Rose Offered $100K for Topless Burlesque Shows at Vegas Strip Club

A Las Vegas Strip Club really wants Whitney Rose to show off her goods to paying customers ... because they've upped their offer to six figures, but now they want her to do twice the work ... TMZ has learned.

A spokesperson for Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in Las Vegas tells TMZ ... they're offering the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star $100K for a pair of 10-minute topless burlesque performances.

We broke the story ... the club initially offered Whitney $40K for a 10-minute topless show, but her agent countered with a much higher price tag of $250K.

Now, the club is coming back with a higher dollar figure ... and adding a second performance to the mix.

According to the formal offer sheet, obtained by TMZ, Whitney would be paid $100,000 if she performs a "10-minute topless-style burlesque performance" on a Friday night and another on a Saturday night.

The offer sheet was sent over Friday ... and it says the club would take care of her flight, hotel, and ground transportation to and from the venue, and she would be paid $25K in advance, $25K on the day of the first show, and another $50K on the day of the last show.