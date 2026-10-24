Chuck Liddell Sounds Off On Arman, Dillon Danis Brawl, Calls For Punishment

Chuck Liddell's seen enough of fighters throwing punches at the podium ... The Iceman tells TMZ Sports it's time for the athletes to grow the hell up!

"Someone's gonna get hurt. The problem is there are a lot of capable fighters there. The wrong thing happens to the wrong person, someone's gonna get hurt," Liddell said. "It's not gonna be good."

Of course, Chuck's referencing the wild incident with Arman Tsarukyan and Dillon Danis at a RAF 14 presser in Sin City on Thursday ... which quickly got out of hand.

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What should happen? The former UFC champ strongly believes there has to be some repercussions, or this won't stop.

"There's gonna be some sort of punishment. Someone's gotta get punished for it somehow. They gotta control it. Or they have to have better control. Better security. However they get it under control."

Chuck added ... "These guys gotta watch it. It's not cool. It seems like it's an okay thing now. It's not okay."

Ultimately, Liddell says it comes down to self-control.

"Guys, control your egos. Control yourself. A real man can control his anger."

For what it's worth, Arman and Dillon aren't alone. There have been a ton of scraps on stage -- with media and fans just feet away at times -- over the years, some involving the biggest names in MMA.

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier brawled ... while Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz twice got into it on stage, including during a UFC 202 press event that culminated with water bottles being thrown.

If there is any price to pay for the guys involved in Thursday's melee, it'll almost certainly come from the Nevada Athletic Commission.