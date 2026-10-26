Bryson Tiller and Kristy Sarah Spotted Together in South Africa in July

Bryson Tiller and Kristy Sarah were spotted getting cozy in South Africa ... months before we confirmed they're an item.

Eyewitnesses tell TMZ they met Bryson backstage in July when he performed in South Africa alongside Swae Lee and Masego. When stopping by his green room to say hello, our sources tell us Bryson was sitting on a couch with Kristy.

We're told the witness invited Kristy to join them for photos to avoid leaving her out ... but Bryson later asked to retake the pictures with just him, explaining they were trying to keep things private.

The eyewitness says they didn't think much of the interaction at the time, but they later spoke with Kristy and invited her to an afterparty ... where the two showed up and appeared "super cozy."

The witness says they didn't recognize Kristy until seeing TMZ's recent coverage ... putting the pair together months before their connection caught their attention.

We broke the story ... after obtaining video of the two smooching over the weekend, sources familiar with the situation tell us they're not in a relationship, but are casually seeing each other and dating.