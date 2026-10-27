'Big Brother' Star Amber Siyavus Found Dead With Drugs, Paraphernalia Nearby, Police Say

"Big Brother" star Amber Siyavus was found dead with a mysterious white powder and drug paraphernalia near her body ... TMZ has learned.

According to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report obtained by TMZ, officers responded to a home on October 9 after Amber was discovered unresponsive in a bedroom.

Police say Amber was found holding what appeared to be a white snorting straw and a lighter. When her body was moved, officers discovered aluminum foil with burnt residue and a small plastic bag containing white powder underneath her.

Officers also found numerous prescription pills in Amber's luggage, along with four Narcan sprays, which are used to reverse opioid overdoses.

Amber's aunt told police the former reality star had returned to Las Vegas from Michigan on October 4 to visit her mom. Her aunt said she wasn't aware of Amber having any suicidal thoughts, adding that Amber had been in Michigan trying to move her son to Las Vegas.

The report also reveals Amber had a history of drug use, with her aunt telling investigators Amber previously attended rehab for heroin and unidentified pills.

Her aunt said she first spotted Amber lying sideways in bed around 7 AM but didn't think much of it and went back to sleep. When she checked again around 11 AM, Amber was still in the same position and wasn't responding, prompting her to call police.

Dispatchers were told Amber wasn't breathing and was cold to the touch. She was pronounced dead at 1:40 PM.

Amber's official cause and manner of death have not been revealed.